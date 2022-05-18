Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.12 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 149.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

