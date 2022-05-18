Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) to Issue $0.12 Annual Dividend

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 149.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:JEQ opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.26.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
