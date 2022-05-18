ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Trading Down 1.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 16,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 72,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 271.09% and a negative net margin of 2,145.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.