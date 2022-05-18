Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $138,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

