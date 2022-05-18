Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328,874 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $261.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.07 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total transaction of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

