Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,179 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Gravity worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRVY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Gravity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gravity stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.87.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 24.11%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

