Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Affimed worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 62.4% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

AFMD opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

