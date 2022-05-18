Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Brightcove worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 743,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brightcove by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its position in Brightcove by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 428,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Brightcove by 7.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 414,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

BCOV stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.27 million, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $32,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,732,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,329,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,081 shares of company stock valued at $232,111 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

