Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sutro Biopharma worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STRO stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

