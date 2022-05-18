Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,757 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,488.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 77,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo stock opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Masimo Profile (Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.