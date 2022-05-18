Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,757 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,125,000 after acquiring an additional 273,728 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.1% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 241.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,488.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 77,754 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 82.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Masimo stock opened at $139.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01.
A number of research firms recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.
Masimo Profile (Get Rating)
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
