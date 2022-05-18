Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,172 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 97,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

