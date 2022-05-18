Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 127,041 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 127,041 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,926,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after buying an additional 899,400 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1,937.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

MOD stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

