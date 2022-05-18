Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 94,983 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94,983 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cabot worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cabot by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $195,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cabot by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.99 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.78%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

