Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXDX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,911.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

