Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $2.89 million and $99,285.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

