Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the lowest is $1.45 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $7.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $8.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,964.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,910,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 391,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,712. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $793.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

