Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Adams Resources & Energy has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $150.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.16. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 2.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.