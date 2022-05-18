Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 57,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded down $6.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 4,131,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,220,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.