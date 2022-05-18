Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Raised by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $6.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220,752. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.91. The firm has a market cap of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

