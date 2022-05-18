Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 27,344 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 178,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.07. 25,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

