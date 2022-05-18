Advisor Resource Council Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 525.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,187,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,232,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $16.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.80. 8,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,537. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $329.63 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

