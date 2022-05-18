Advisor Resource Council Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,328 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.77.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $90.59. 1,638,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,808,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $381.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

