Advisor Resource Council Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1,052.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,594 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 375,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,783. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.