Advisor Resource Council Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $92.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,241.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,898. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,202.27 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,567.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,730.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

