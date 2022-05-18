Advisor Resource Council Purchases 27,162 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) by 272.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCI stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.27 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

