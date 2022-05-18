Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 929,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,343,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,530.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 412,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,690,000 after acquiring an additional 63,566 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $17.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.73. The stock had a trading volume of 463,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,374. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $386.78 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.89 and its 200 day moving average is $449.46.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.