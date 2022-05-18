Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 393,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,572,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,036 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,510. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

