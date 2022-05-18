Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading Down 12.5%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 105,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 47,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.