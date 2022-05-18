AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 10.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.44. Approximately 43,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 603,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that AEye, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AEye in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

