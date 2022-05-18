Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.70 million-$853.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.19 million.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,786. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,163.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,064 shares of company stock worth $1,159,067 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

