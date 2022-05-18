Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaunos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alaunos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaunos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

