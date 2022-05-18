Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.29) earnings per share.

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66.

Several research firms have commented on ALBO. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

