Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 1,462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.
ANCTF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alimentation Couche-Tard (ANCTF)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.