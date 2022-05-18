Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,800 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 1,462,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

ANCTF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.0863 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANCTF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

