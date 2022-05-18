Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.79

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.79 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 21.06 ($0.26). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 21.06 ($0.26), with a volume of 6,271 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of £142.32 million and a PE ratio of -27.63.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

