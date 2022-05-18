AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.57

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after purchasing an additional 606,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after buying an additional 139,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 42,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.