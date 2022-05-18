AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.57

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 5875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
