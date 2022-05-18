Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,820,077 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

