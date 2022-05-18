Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,820,077 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.
Aminex Company Profile (LON:AEX)
