Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.75. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

CMLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $260.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.42. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

In other Cumulus Media news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2,355.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

