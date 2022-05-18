Analysts Anticipate Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Analysts expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $498.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.10 million to $515.26 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 1,045,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

