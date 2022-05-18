Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) to report sales of $145.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.12 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $163.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $721.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $707.90 million to $731.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $759.90 million, with estimates ranging from $733.70 million to $790.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 337,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,637. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,278 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

