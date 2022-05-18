Analysts Expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. Datto reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million.

MSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 952,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,751. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,882 shares of company stock worth $13,398,569 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

