Analysts Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) will post $71.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.82 million to $72.06 million. Duck Creek Technologies reported sales of $67.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.70 million to $302.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.66 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $351.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DCT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.12. 20,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,328. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

