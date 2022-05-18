Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 122.98 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.97).

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

