Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANXGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 122.98 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($1.97).

Anexo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. It also provides integrated end-to-end services, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.