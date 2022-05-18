Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,160,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 56,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,799,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,691,588. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.