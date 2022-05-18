ApeSwap Finance Price Up 15.9% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,854% against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00500594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.64 or 0.00492162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00033989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,630.24 or 1.70050240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008957 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

