Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Hits $452,515.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $15.37 million and $452,515.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00105823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00326002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028010 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

