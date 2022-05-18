Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

APTO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 117,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

