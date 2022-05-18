Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 25.4% in April

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 30,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,036. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.12.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.17% and a negative net margin of 231.20%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

