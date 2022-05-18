Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.78

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.78 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 78.06 ($0.96). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 78.06 ($0.96), with a volume of 5,919 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.69.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

