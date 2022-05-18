Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Trading Up 4.6%

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 218,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 219,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.53.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$353.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 15.45 and a quick ratio of 15.30.
Asanko Gold Company Profile (TSE:AKG)
Featured Stories
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.