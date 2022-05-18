Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 340,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,082. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

