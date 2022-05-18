Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Update

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 255.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. 397,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,623. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

